The best beauty items to buy in Japan? A look at what's popular with the locals

Source: city-cost.com When this expat first came to Japan, I was filled with envy for the Japanese ladies, with their flawless skin. Whether or not it’s all about genetics, all could think was, “What products are they using?”. Apparently, I am not alone in my envy. After electronics and food, cosmetics is the next biggest export for Japan. Even at street level, the visible popularity of stores like Matsumoto Kiyoshi perhaps provide testament to this effect. In fact, ‘Matsukiyo’ seems to be, these days, a destination in and of itself for large numbers of tourists to Japan who arrive on these shores with long shopping lists of cosmetics and skincare items and the promise of hope.So with so much variety, and descriptions mostly in Japanese, choice in beauty products in Japan can overwhelm. Perhaps a best-in-category list might help?A great resource with regards to popular cosmetic products in Japan might be ‘@cosme shopping’. The people over at @cosme regularly poll consumers and retailers to come up with lists of best/popular cosmetic products in Japan. The list is updated almost weekly to provide consumers with what’s popular at the time together with reviews from member users. So we studied their best beauty items over the last year together with this expat’s own experiences with beauty products in Japan and word-of-mouth to come up with a list of recommendations. Here’s my pick of popular cosmetics products, available in Japan, across all the essential categories.Category – SkincareFace washFace washMochitto Awadate-irazu (Non soap face wash)Rosette Gommage Moist (peeling gel)Itsukano Sekken, Sekkisui White Washing CreamMoisturizer MoisturizerNaturie Skin Conditioning GelL’occitane Reine Blanche Whitening Sleeping MaskIPSA Time ResetLancome Advanced GénifiqueShirosumi XXSheet maskSheet maskKeana Nadeshiko Rice MaskMy Beauty Diary Black Pearl Maskla Rose De Versailles Face Mask (27ml)Premium PUReSa Golden Jelly Mask CC/HAbb/cc cream bb/cc creamLa …continue reading