This Week in Japan Mar. 6-12, 2017

Bo Ningen
England-based Japanese group reimport their shaggy update of vintage ‘70s Japanese rockers like Flower Travelin’ Band, a style they term “Far East Electric Psychedelic.” Bo Ningen (“Stick Man”) have supported the likes of Primal Scream and will perform tracks off their latest “III” and other discs.
Monday: Experience illuminated Kyoto
Higashiyama Hanatoro
The southern Higashiyama tourist district comes alive at night, as lanterns are placed along the roads and byways of this magical area. The centerpiece of the event focuses on Maruyama koen Park, where Kyoto art students install light sculptures and other works.
Tuesday: Rock out
Wednesday: Celebrate women and art
Blossom Blast Exhibition & International Women’s Day Reception Party
In tandem with International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrated globally on March 8, art collective TokyoDex and gallery UltraSuperNew have invited curator Miki Saito to gather a group of artists who explore the concept of this year’s Blossom Blast show, “What It Means To Be A Woman” today.