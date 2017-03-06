This Week in Japan Mar. 6-12, 2017

Bo Ningen

England-based Japanese group reimport their shaggy update of vintage ‘70s Japanese rockers like Flower Travelin’ Band, a style they term “Far East Electric Psychedelic.” Bo Ningen (“Stick Man”) have supported the likes of Primal Scream and will perform tracks off their latest “III” and other discs.

Date Tue, Mar. 7 Time 7:45 p.m. Location Shangri-la Osaka, 1 Chome-1-14 Oyodominami, Kita-ku, Osaka –

From rockers to art snobs and ascetic believers, there’s something for everyone across the archipelago this week. If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Experience illuminated Kyoto

Photo by © musume miyuki

Higashiyama Hanatoro The southern Higashiyama tourist district comes alive at night, as lanterns are placed along the roads and byways of this magical area. The centerpiece of the event focuses on Maruyama koen Park, where Kyoto art students install light sculptures and other works. Date Mon, March 6 Time 6-9:30 p.m. Location 80’s Cafe Akihabara, 1-21-4 Sudacho, Chiyoda-ku – Map Fee Free More Info

Tuesday: Rock out



Wednesday: Celebrate women and art