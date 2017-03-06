This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For Mar 11-12

Source: savvytokyo.com In Memoriam Peace On Earth This Saturday marks six years since the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami struck off the coast of Tohoku. While not everyone can travel up north to help the still struggling region, there are things we can still do to help from Tokyo. This outdoor concert festival is Tokyo’s largest annual event in memoriam of the Tohoku disaster victims. Includes performances by Japanese celebrities, activists and musicians. NPOs working at and for Tohoku will be presenting their work and collecting donations. Date Sat, March 11 – Sun, March 12, 2017 Time 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Sat), 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sun) Location Hibiya Park, 1 Hibiya Koen, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Fee Free! More Info

Learn & Play Traditional Japanese Music Traditional Feel: Experience Kabuki Music This bilingual event/workshop teaches participants step-by-step how to play the shamisen and other kabuki instruments. The event culminates in an ensemble performance together with professional kabuki musicians. Traditional Feel: Experience Kabuki Music is a great opportunity for anyone wanting to experience something new in a unique, traditional environment. You will also get the chance to become fully immersed into the local culture by wearing yukata and enjoying a cup of sake while chatting with the artists. Date Sat, Mar 11, 2017 Time 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Location Geino-Kadensha, 6-12-30, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Fee ¥6,000 (WITH YUKATA ¥8,000) More Info

Walk On Fire Mount Takao Fire Walking Each March a …continue reading