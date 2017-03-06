Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway to reduce fares for Common One-day Tickets

Source: city-cost.com The joint-venture ‘Common One-day Ticket for Tokyo Metro & Toei Subway’ is set for a reduction in price from April 1. 2017 according to sources. Currently selling for 1,000 yen (adult), and 500 yen (child), the new fares will see the former go down to 900 yen and the latter, 450 yen.In addition to this, Common One-day Tickets will, from April 1. 2017, be available for purchase using PASMO cards, with the ‘ticket’ effectively being ‘on the card’ so to speak. For PASMO holders then, this means there will be no need to switch between cards/tickets when you transfer to/from lines that are not part of Common One-day Ticket validity. There looks to be no difference in price whether purchases are made for PASMO ‘tickets’ or the regular ‘common ticket’ pass cards.The ‘Common One-day Ticket for Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway is a one-day pass allowing passengers unlimited rides on all Tokyo Metro and Toei Subway lines. Details for purchases made with PASMO cards:It looks like the Common One-day Ticket will not be available for PASMO holders who have a currently in use ‘commuter’ pass listed on their cards.Validity: To be used within one month of purchase. Valid from the first train ridden on a given day within that month (as indicated by the passenger) until the last train of the same day.Purchase from: Tokyo Metro stations – Pink ticket machines at all Tokyo Metro stations except the following: Kitasenju (Hibiya Line), Naka-Meguro, Yoyogi-Uehara, Wakōshi Station, Hanzōmon Line and Fukutoshin Line ticket machines in Shibuya and Meguro Stations)Purchase from: Toei Subway – All vending machines except the following stations: – Oshigami, Meguro, Shirokanedai-takanawa, Shinjuku (Shinjuku Line).Refunds are available at Tokyo Metro station counters but they will incur a 220 yen fee. Refunds available until the …continue reading