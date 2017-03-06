What Trump’s Rejection of the TPP Means for Japan

Source: Gaijin Pot The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was a controversial topic during the US presidential campaign for all candidates. Stepping away from the deal was the first action President Trump took. For many, this was a cause for celebration, but to Japan it was the first shots fired for the breakdown of the alliance between the two countries. What is the TPP? The Trans-Pacific Partnership’s primary purpose was an economic one. Simply, it aimed to increase economic ties, and deepen trade relations between the 12 countries (all bordering the Pacific); along with reducing tariffs on trade goods. It wasn’t a mistake that China, arguably the country with the strongest economy in the Pacific Ocean bar the United States, wasn’t given an invitation to the cool kids table. Keeping the Western liberal economic order in the region was a major sales point of the TPP for the countries involved. For Japan, the TPP was a deal that aimed to stimulate their stagnating economy. According to estimates by the government, the deal would have been able to increase the growth of the economy by 2.4% (reported on Forbes). However, the US had to ratify the deal for it fully begin. Although the 12 members were all at different stages of finalization, Japan had already signed when Trump wrote a notice to withdraw. So, it was cancelled? Unfortunately for Abe, yes. The Japanese Prime Minister has invested huge amounts of political capital into the deal, and had been one of its strongest supporters. After Trump signed his departure, Abe came out and quickly said that the deal was “meaningless without the US” which was presumably a little awkward to hear for all the other countries. However, as the US accounted for 60 percent of the GDP within the TPP, it’s clear to see why. It’s not impossible for the other 11 countries to go …continue reading