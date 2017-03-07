2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Game Translation Manager English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available

Excellent writing and composition ability ZigZaGame is a Tokyo-based company that specializes in mobile gaming needs a game translation manager ASAP in Otaku, Tokyo (yes, Otaku… ). The ideal candidate will be a native English speaker with business-level Japanese and able to multitask in a fast-paced environment. Apply Hair Model ¥5,000 / Project

Osaka

Previously colored hair

Foreigners only Girls, get those locks ready for a brand new look! Hair salon Milbon seeks testers in Tokyo for a free hair color treatment. You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair accepted. Apply Anime Journalist English: Native level

Japanese: Business level (JLPT N2)

Must currently reside in Japan

Visa sponsorship available Dream job alert! Anime Now is looking for a journalist to perform interviews, cover major events as well as review current and upcoming anime on a daily basis. Candidate must be a native English speaker living in Japan with N2 JLPT and have professional writing experience. Apply Travel Agency Staff (Tagalog) Tagalog: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

¥180,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

Mabuhay Ticket, a travel agency, is looking for native Tagalog-speaking staff to work at its office in Osaka. Your role will be to arrange air tickets, tours and hotel accommodations for Filipino customers who live in Japan, and also for inbound customers from the Philippines.