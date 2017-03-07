Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth In Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com Coming from a country in which I was ‘spoiled’ with ‘free’ healthcare (and correspondingly high income taxes), the costs of pregnancy and birth were not something that ever entered my mind when thinking of future babies. When it came time for my husband and I to consider starting a family in Japan, however, we were immediately confronted with the reality of the large “start-up” costs of our great family venture. We quickly realized we needed to count the costs and make a plan. As expected, when it comes to costs, there is a large scale depending on medical facility, location, medical needs and other circumstances. At one end of the scale, birth costs can be completely offset by insurance (and then some), and at the other, families may find themselves upward of ¥1,000,000 out of pocket following the birth of their child. The Bad News: The Costs Ok, you have to be prepared — fact is it does cost a bundle to give birth in Japan. Below is a rough guide for the various types of charges and average costs you can expect to pay for giving birth at an average hospital in Tokyo, based on surveys with other mums, as well as a number of hospitals in the Tokyo area. Note that while this article focuses on the costs for a hospital birth in an average hospital, there are many other options for birth facilities, such as maternity clinics, that could be cheaper (total fees seem to run closer to the ¥400,000-¥500,000 range). Basic hospital birth fee

This is where the sum starts piling up from: The basic birth fee for an uncomplicated natural birth , including a five-day stay (which is typical) ranges between ¥500,000 to ¥700,000 on the average. This fee includes the daily hospital-stay rate with three meals a day. The …continue reading