Source: bento.com While other Tokyo craft-beer bars may specialize in small Japanese breweries or US imports, Pigalle is a good place to find interesting European craft beers, both on draft and by the bottle, as well as craft ciders. The funky interior has a cozy feel to it, and the bar has a friendly neighborhood vibe. It also doubles as a bottle shop, with anything from the refrigerated case ready to take home at retail prices.