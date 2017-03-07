While hanami literally means flower viewing, this term is almost always associated with cherry blossoms, and often involves admiring them in a garden or park, and/or having a picnic. If just heading over to a park or garden is too cliche for you, then perhaps these unusual but not-too-expensive hanami ideas might be your thing. We had to leave out the awesome but expensive options, like hanami from a helicopter, but these should still be fun! (Ed’s note: you could also head to Kyoto on a budget bullet train+hotel deal, to experience hanami in cherry-blossom central.)

1. Hanami in a cemetery

|credit|

We often associate cemeteries with gloom, death, and decay, and think of them as solemn, spooky places. That’s not necessarily the

The post How to Hanami with a Twist: Unique Ways to Enjoy Cherry Blossom Season appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading