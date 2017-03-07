India’s Asian integration strategy

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Dhiraj Nayyar, NITI Aayog The Indian economy is experiencing rapid growth of between 7 and 8 per cent a year. To sustain that growth rate and for India to achieve its development potential, it must open up its economy and have a strong export sector. It may not be easy, but given the global trade slowdown and the paralysis of multilateral trade negotiations, India’s best bet is to seize those opportunities for integration closest to home. Workmen unload a truck at a port in Kolkata. Major ports cause shippers frustration while smaller, private ports are increasing efficiency and market share. (Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-400×297.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-400×297.jpg” title=”Workmen unload a truck at a port in Kolkata. Major ports cause shippers frustration while smaller, private ports are increasing efficiency and market share. (Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-400×297.jpg” alt=”Workmen unload a truck at a port in Kolkata. Major ports cause shippers frustration while smaller, private ports are increasing efficiency and market share. (Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri).” width=”400″ height=”297″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-400×297.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-150×112.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-768×571.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-300×223.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-250×186.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTX178GS-100×75.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Thanks to its strength in the service sector, India’s trade to GDP ratio is around 25 per cent, close to that of China or Indonesia. But in terms of merchandise trade, India simply does not match up to the region’s other big players, accounting for just 1.7 per cent of global merchandise exports. In comparison, the United States accounts for 9 per cent, the European Union for 13.5 per cent and China for 14 per cent. Unlike its East Asian neighbours, India is in a region characterised by remarkably little intraregional trade. Just 5 per cent of South Asian trade takes place within the region, compared to 25 per cent for ASEAN or 55 per cent for Asia as a whole. What are …continue reading