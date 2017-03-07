New Year, New Students: How to Handle the First Lesson

Source: Gaijin Pot As I sit at my desk in the staff room, I’m experiencing some mixed emotions. After a busy but enjoyable first year in my new school, my junior high school third graders will graduate later this week. Unlike some of my previous schools where, honestly, I’ve been happy to see the back of the students, I’m really going to miss these kids. The girls who make up my two current third grade classes are some of the brightest, funniest and most driven students I’ve ever had the pleasure to teach. The school will genuinely be worse off without them. But as one door closes another opens. As I say goodbye to my third years I also must prepare to welcome the next generation of first year students into our school. This is a trend that will be repeated all across Japan from April, as ALTs and Japanese teachers will also have to prepare for a new year with a host of new faces in the classroom. So how can we make the best possible impression in our new classes? Get involved It may be something of a cliché, but first impressions in Japan are still a really big deal. As soon as you get into school, you’ll probably have to help out with the preparations for the opening ceremony for the school year. Try to do as much as you can. Helping to move the chairs, equipment and so on into the assembly hall is a great opportunity to build rapport and camaraderie with your coworkers – and possibly the students too. As soon as that’s out of the way, then you can focus on preparing your first lesson. Prepare a rough lesson outline As an all-important first step, try to sketch a rough outline of how you want the lesson to flow. This first meeting will be when …continue reading