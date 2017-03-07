Osaka Asian Film Festival 2017: Mrs. B., A North Korean Woman

Source: Japanese and Asian Film Reviews Mrs. B., A North Korean Woman mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster ” data-medium-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster.jpg?w=200&h=300″ data-large-file=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster.jpg?w=300″ src=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster.jpg?w=200&h=300″ alt=”mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster” width=”200″ height=”300″ srcset=”https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster.jpg?w=200&h=300 200w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster.jpg?w=100&h=150 100w, https://genkinahito.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/mrs-b-woman-of-n-korea-poster.jpg 300w” sizes=”(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px”> マダム・ベー（原題） 「Madamu Be- (Gendai)」 Running Time: 72 mins. Director/Writer: Jero Yun IMDB “Mrs. B., A North Korean Woman” focuses on the titular Mrs. B (full name never given), a woman who escaped across the border from North Korea into China with the intention of getting a job for a short period of time and sending money back to her husband and two boys. This documentary, shot over the course of three years, reveals that things didn’t quite go according to plan since she was sold into marriage to the son of a Chinese farming family and willingly spent around a decade in China. What happened? It seems that she had found a place called home with her in-laws and actually gets along with them really well. Not only that, she has become a people-smuggler herself, helping others, including her old family, escape to South Korea. When we first meet her she is actually in the middle of a smuggling run, something we see via a shaky handheld camera filming her as she takes a woman and her child through China by bus during the night. It is sobering footage considering this could be a life-or-death situation especially with the jarring soundscape of screeching wheels, slamming doors, heavy engines roaring and a constantly wailing baby. Above this din, however, is Mrs. B’s commanding voice as she gives orders and berates unseen people over her phone, guides her charges around and haggles over the price of defecting from North Korea and which routes to take. We witness this and we wonder just how much should really be shown on screen, trade secrets …continue reading