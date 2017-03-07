Raigo-in Temple Ohara

来迎院

Raigo-in Temple is one of several Tendai-sect temples in the pretty, farming village of

It was founded by the priest Ennin in the 850’s and like nearby Hosen-in and Shorin-in, Raigo-in is associated with the study and practice of shomyo, Buddhist chanting first brought to Japan from India via China by Ennin.

Later, Raigo-in became associated with Ryonin (1072-1132), the founder of Yuzu Nembutsu, a branch of Japanese Buddhism in the Kamakura Period, that is considered the forerunner of Pure Land or Amida Buddhism. Yuzu Nembutsu stressed that chanting the name of Buddha not only benefited the chanter but all mankind.

The main hall at Raigo-in holds three statues considered Important Cultural Properties: images of Gautama Buddha, Amitabha (the Buddha of Infinite Life) and Bhaisajyaguru or Yakushi – the Buddha of Healing.

About 200 meters along the track through the woods, past the temple is the Otonashi-no-taki (“Soundless Waterfall”) said to have been rendered without sound when it sounds of the water fused with the shomyo chanting of Ryonin.

537 Ohararaigoin-cho

Sakyo-ku, Kyoto

Kyoto Prefecture 601-1242

