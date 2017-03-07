Source: Tokyo Cheapo |credit|

Like almost everything in Tokyo, Asakusa’s Sensoji Temple isn’t really that old; it might have been founded in the mid-7th century, but the temple standing today was actually built in 1958. To commemorate its rebuilding, the temple authorities started an event that became a tradition and continues until today: it is the Golden Dragon Dance or “Kinryu no mai”. And if you happen to be in Asakusa on March 18th, you’ll have a chance to see it first hand. (If you miss this chance, the next opportunity comes on October 18th—the dates are fixed regardless of the day of the week.)

|credit|

Why a golden dragon? All Buddhist temples have an official name and it is always “something-mountain” (for the history otaku among us, t The post Riding Asakusa’s Golden Dragon appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading