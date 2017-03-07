Seiso Shiro T-shirt conceals nipples once and for all

Source: Trends in Japan In Tokyo, white button-down shirts are about as ubiquitous as the poorly concealed nipples underneath, and, according to a 2013 survey, most folks do not welcome the sight. One might suggest simply looking away, but, let’s face it, avoiding eye contact with purple nurples is like ignoring glowing eyes in a dark forest: not possible. Now, after two years of research and development, innovative Japanese designers have put the issue to rest with the no-nipple Seiso Shiro T-shirt, a perfectly white undershirt made to be worn with button-downs or simply by itself. Either way, when wearing the Seiso Shiro T-shirt, which translates to “formal white,” one can count on comfort while resting assured knowing those precious puppy noses are completely concealed. Manufactured in Japan, Seiso Shiro T-shirts are made from a 100% organic cotton mix sourced from Uganda, India and the United States in a fair and sustainable manner. Designed with meticulous attention to thickness, quality and cut, each shirt is intended to be a permanent addition to the wardrobe, unlike Hanes or Fruit of the Loom undershirts, which tend to lose their shape and wear out quickly with repeated use. The Seiso Shiro T-shirt factory is optimized using the Toyota Sewing System, which is part of the car company’s famously efficient manufacturing process, so there is little wasted material, time or effort. As an added bonus, workers iron each shirt before shipment to ensure customer satisfaction. <img src="http://www.japantrends.com/japan-trends/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/No-Nipples-Seiso-Shiro-White-Tee-Shirt-Japan-7-1024×683.jpg" alt="No Nipples Seiso Shiro White Tee Shirt Japan" width="620" …continue reading