The post office, a rant

Source: city-cost.com I’m sure going to the post office in any country is tedious. No one really wants to wait in line, deal with other grumpy customers and have to figure out the best means of sending something without being over charged just for a few ounces or grams over. I never liked going to the post office in the states, but my experiences at the post offices here in Japan have been some kinda special. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve been to places where I was in and out in only minutes, the staff were wonderful and helpful. But that was Tokyo. They deal with foreigners daily. However, my biggest frustration became a monthly ritual while I was working and teaching. Then, when I moved and thought, “oh good, new place, surely better service” I couldn’t have been more disappointed. It may possibly even be worse. So every month, I sent home money to pay for my student loans. I would take out a money order from the post office during my lunch break, just before the monthly meeting in town. This was the only time I was guaranteed to be at the big post office with the savings department, a 35 minute bike ride away, during open hours. But I had an hour to fill out one form, pay for it and mail it off. Plenty of time, right? Well I learned I needed to bring my lunch with me and even then I’d sometimes be several minutes late to our meetings. That one form. Just one. With my address, my mother’s address, and the amount of money. What is so difficult about writing on a form? Each month, the same woman asked what I needed and would give me the form. The first time I filled it out, it …continue reading