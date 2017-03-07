Time For A Holiday / Vacation?

Source: city-cost.com Spring break is almost here.After a year of nonstop work, maybe it’s time for a break.While living in Japan, there are several clear travel seasons when students and working people often get a break from their busy schedules. To travel during the busy season or not is up to you, as it’s good to get in a break, but will cost a lot more to travel during this time. In addition to an inflated cost, popular areas are much more crowded. If we plan ahead, it’s not a bad idea to get in a vacation while you have time off, but if you have the chance to travel during an off season, it can be worth it to do so.The most popular and busy seasons for travel in Japan are:1. The New Year (December 31st-January 3rd or later) when people often visit their hometowns.2. Obon / summer holiday, usually in mid-July or August, when students have a holiday and visiting hometowns is common.3. ‘Golden Week’ (Seven Holidays over four days from April 29th until May 5th)4. Spring (late March-early April) when the school year has ended and there is sometimes a week or two off before restarting.5. ‘Silver Week’ in September, when there are two holidays within a week, and on occasion they coincide with a weekend or an extra day off between the two holidays.During the new year, summer vacation, and spring vacation, there’s an option to buy a special JR ticket called Seishun 18 Kippu. It’s a good way to offset inflated costs if you have some extra time and want to travel by train within Japan during those seasons.Above is a special discount ticket if we buy four one way tickets for the Nishitetsu Highway Bus in Kyushu.There are several ways to relax during the holidays, but …continue reading