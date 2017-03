Source: Spark Blog Turmoil of the Seven Visual Novel is on Kickstarter. The visual novel game is about a galactic war between four factions and has 4 main protagonists (and their point of view in the war). Currently, the developers has reached $1,844 out of their $80,000 goal with 39 days left remaining. For more details and some cool perks, check out their Kickstarter page. Here’s the trailer. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/123286172/turmoil-of-the-seven/ …continue reading