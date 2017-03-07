Why might Chinese security services be in Afghanistan?

Author: Dirk van der Kley, ANU

There is growing evidence that Chinese civilian security forces have conducted joint operations with Afghan and Tajik forces in the Wakhan Corridor, well inside Afghan territory.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Defence has denied any People’s Liberation Army (PLA) involvement in Afghanistan. But he did not refute that Chinese civilian security services operated in Afghanistan, saying that ‘the law enforcement authorities of the two sides have conducted joint law enforcement operations in border areas to fight against terrorism’.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (L) and Afghan Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 16 May 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung).

This vague wording doesn’t define ‘border areas’ and there is no description of operational details. The difficulty of the terrain — the closed border is over 5000 metres above sea level in many parts with no road access and is snowed in for up to 8 months a year — dictates that operations would likely occur some distance from the actual border.

Available evidence suggests that this is the case.

First, a British traveller came into contact with Chinese, Tajik and Afghan security services at a military checkpoint in the Wakhan Corridor, according to his October 2016 travel blog.

