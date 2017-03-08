Source: Tokyo Cheapo Akihabara, the otaku capital of Japan, is a great place to spend a few hours—whether you’re into anime or not. Between the crazily colorful multi-storey shops, the maids on the side of the street, and the hole-in-wall cafes and restaurants, it’s an experience that you won’t forget … ever. Here are 10 suggestions for fun things to do in Akihabara that won’t cost a single yen. Before heading off on your adventure, listen to this podcast that will take you deeper into the culture of Akiba, as the area’s known for short.

Welcome to Akihabara, one of the craziest parts of Tokyo.

1. Go to M’s (it’s a 7-floor sex shop)

M’s is probably one of the most well-known stores in Akihabara (though The post 10 Fun Free Things to Do in Akihabara appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading