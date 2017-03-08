Almost two in three Japanese dissatisfied with their sleep

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks IDC Otsuka furniture chain recently released the results of a survey they conducted last year into sleep, in apparently an effort to sell some mattresses, given that the second half of the press release was an advertisement for some mattresses. I’m totally dissatisfied with my sleep; the sleep itself is sound enough, but far too short. If you count sleeping on the train, and on the sofa at home, I think I just manage five hours… In Japan chronic sleep deprivation starts from an early age: Research results Q1: How satisfied are you with your sleep? (Sample size=995) Totally satisfied 3.2% Somewhat satisfied 32.8% Somewhat dissatisfied 50.7% Totally dissatisfied 13.4% Q2: Would you like to improve your sleep duration? (Sample size=995) Want to increase 34.4% Want to increase, but cannot 28.9% Satisifed with current length 21.1% Not dissatisfied with current length 6.4% Want to decrease 1.6% Not bothered 7.5% Q3: How satisfied are you with your bedding? (Sample size=995) Totally satisfied 5.4% Somewhat satisfied 47.3% Somewhat dissatisfied 33.8% Totally dissatisfied 7.5% Don’t know 5.9% Q4: What would your expectations be for improving your sleep duration? (Sample size=995, multiple answer) Male Female Feel joy 40.4% 59.6% Get rid of tiredness 39.4% 60.6% Feel lively 36.4% 63.6% Performance improve all day 41.3% 58.7% Lose fuzzy feeling in head 42.8% 57.7% Life will become livelier 34.5% 65.5% Smile more 30.6% 69.4% Be more considerate of others 30.1% 69.9% Lose weight 20.3% 86.5% Skin condition, overall beauty will increase 34.3% 65.7% Be brighter all day 41.7% 58.3% Advance at work 41.7% 58.3% Can take part in early morning activities 22.7% 77.3% Q5: When buying bedding, which are you most particular about? (Sample size=995) Mattress 48.7% Quilt, blanket 12.9% Pillow 30.3% Bedware; sheets, pillowcase, quilt cover 7.1% Other 1.0% Q6: How long do you sleep on average on weekdays? (Sample size=995) Less than three hours 0.5% Three to four hours 2.9% Four to five hours 12.5% Five to six hours 29.7% Six to seven hours 33.3% Seven to eight hours 16.9% More than eight hours 4.2% Demographics Between the 9th and 12th of July 2016 995 people of both sexes and aged between 20 and 59 years old completed an internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics, or information on how the sample was selected was not given. <div …continue reading