Ask James: Am I Too Old to Teach in Japan?

Source: Gaijin Pot Our resident working-in-Japan writer, James Winovich, answers your questions on everything from finding a job to networking to having more fun during school lunches and more. Got a question you’d like to ask James? Email it to editorial@gplusmedia.com. Old School Hi James, I’m 45. I’ve been applying for a few weeks and haven’t gotten any bites. Can I teach English in Japan, or am I too old? — Greying but Genki Hey GbG, In short, yes. Teachers over 40 get hired to teach in Japan all the time, but I would be lying if I said they get hired at the same frequency as fresh-faced 22-year-olds right out of college. That said, if you really want to teach in Japan, you can definitely make it happen. Teachers over 40 get hired to teach in Japan all the time, but I would be lying if I said they get hired at the same frequency as fresh-faced 22-year-olds right out of college. To ensure you are giving yourself your best shot at landing the all-important interview, there are a few things you can do (after asking yourself if you are truly ready to accept an entry-level position at the age of 45 of course): 1. Don’t mention your age For some reason, MANY of the resumes I receive from older people start with something like, “While I know I am older than most applicants, I think…” DON’T DO THIS. Even though there is nothing inherently wrong with being older, a resume and cover letter should be all about showcasing your strengths. Age is exactly no one’s strength in the teaching game. Highlight your experience, your education, your special trainings, anything you think will make your resume more attractive to employers. Age doesn’t do that, so don’t mention it. 2. Shoot for non-ALT positions For whatever reason, ALT companies seem to lean more towards youth than …continue reading