This is a short blog update notice that I recently changed my contact information section and promotional terms. Basically, you can directly email me instead of filling out a contact form that was located at the bottom of the site.

So if you’re interested to request a promotion or something else, feel free to contact me. The past promotions can be found here.

Contact Information: http://sparknorkx.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-413.html …continue reading