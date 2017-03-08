Portfolio: Time

As the author of The Millionaire Fastlane says,. It is limited and cannot be increased. Most of us probably don’t value our time enough.

This is our fifth portfolio post. You can see the previous ones here: geography, risk, asset allocation, and taxes.

​Time affects your investments in various ways.

1. First of all, how much time do you spend managing your investments? For people with investments, this probably ranges from 10+ hours per day (for day traders) to a couple of hours a year (for passive investors).

I probably spend a few hours a week on this, mainly thinking and reading, but that is because I enjoy it.

All things being equal, you probably want to minimize the amount of time you spend doing this. The easiest way to do this is also, luckily, the most profitable according to the best investors on the planet: invest in low cost, diversified, index funds and ignore them for as long as you can.

2. What is your time worth?

For those of us who are working, how much are we paid per hour? Make sure you include all the time getting ready for and getting to work, as well as any time outside of work you spend on work matters. Your per hour rate of pay may not be as good as it looks on paper.

Having traded your life for money, how do you then spend that money? I find it hugely helpful to think of purchases in time rather than yen.

Is that car worth nine months of my life?

If you add opportunity cost to the mix (ie what else you could have done with the money) this becomes …continue reading