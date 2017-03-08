Sweetening regional ties amid heightened global uncertainty

Author: John Blaxland, ANU

With a Trump presidency and China’s assertiveness adding to regional uncertainty, Australia along with its neighbours would be wise to look at new ways to sweeten regional ties, while mindful of the past.

Australian navy personnel march past their HMAS Perth Anzac-class frigate on display ahead of the IMDEX Asia maritime defence exhibition at Changi Naval Base in Singapore 18 May 2015 (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su).

A MANIS (Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Singapore) sub-regional multilateral cooperation forum is even more pressing at this time of heightened doubts about the United States’ potentially irresolute approach to structural security challenges in the Asia Pacific.

For nearly fifty years, Australia and New Zealand have partnered with Malaysia and Singapore as well as the United Kingdom in the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). On one level, the FPDA is an anachronism — a hangover from the sunset of the British Empire. Yet the participating nations have found it to have enduring utility. It facilitates multilateral regional military engagement and cross-pollination of ideas, practices and experiences in a non-threatening way. At times when bilateral ties have strained, FPDA collaboration has proceeded largely unhindered by surrounding political storms.

Today economic ties have never been stronger and security ties remain robust as well: Australian military ships and aircraft routinely operate …continue reading