ありがとう！Thank you!!

Hi everyone! This is just a quick note.

We are very sorry that our site has been down for a long time.

It has been hacked badly but our great web developper has been working hard to fix the site.

There seems to be more things to fix but at least you can access this site and I am very grateful for that.

Thank you for your patience.

Today is March 9th. It is a day to show your gratitude. Why?

３月９日= さんがつここのか= san gatsu kokono ka = March 9th

３＝さん= san = “Than”

９= きゅう= kyuu = “k you”

→サンキュー=san kyuu = Thank you！

So I’d love to express my gratitude to all of you who have been supporting this site.

ありがとう！

= Arigatou!

= Thank you!

Love you all!!

