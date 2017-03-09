6 Weird And Wonderful Don Quijote Beauty Products

Source: savvytokyo.com Anyone even just a little familiar with Japan knows that the country is the unofficial home of bizarre beauty contraptions and the ubiquitous lifestyle mega store Don Quijote (colloquially known as ‘Donki’) is the unofficial home of everything in Japan. So when the worlds collide, it’s a proper journey down a rabbit hole of weird and wonderful solutions to beauty issues you probably didn’t even know you had. Inspired by the reputation this wonderland store has, I took a quick journey to Donki’s beauty aisle — only to find myself completely lost in it. Though it’s a challenge to narrow them down, here are my picks from Donki’s most weird and equally wonderful beauty products.

For Your Perfect Smile: Teeth Wipes Yes, like face wipes, but for your teeth. Though on first glance they seem a little absurd, in theory teeth wipes make sense. The importance of hamigaki (teeth brushing) is instilled in children in Japan from a very early age and it’s common practice for most Japanese adults to brush their teeth after every meal, even if that does mean brushing in public. And since for most people in Japan maintaining good oral hygiene is as essential as washing your hands, it’s not really a surprise to see co-workers and busy commuters brushing their teeth over the communal basins in shared bathrooms. That is why Donki’s teeth wipes come in handy: Need a little freshen up that mints and gum can’t provide? Don’t have time for a proper brush? Teeth wipes solves all that — and they are just the beginning of all Donki products that are invented to solve problems you didn’t know you had until you discovered the solution. Your Mini Skirt Anxiety Relief: Anti Knee Aging Scrub …continue reading