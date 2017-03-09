9 Ways to Survive the Japanese Commuter Train

Source: Gaijin Pot Recently making the social media rounds, the video below shows a rather typical scene at a Japanese train station with commuters seeming to be able to defy the limits of space and squeeze onto an impossibly jam-packed train carriage. In the beginning of the clip, you’re thinking that there’s no way that anyone else could get on because the passengers’ shoes are literally hanging out of the doorway. Nevertheless, at least seven others somehow manage to do the whole backing onto the train using their buttocks to push people out of the way- thing. It’s jaw-dropping magic. Having recently moved to Tokyo, I’ve been lucky enough to join the ranks of these crushed commuters. Unfortunately, since having a cat-like ability to cram into tiny spaces and survive on minimal pockets of air doesn’t come naturally to me, I’ve been forced to think of several ways to help me survive my daily commute. Here’s what I’ve come up with. 1. Work out the least crowded section of the train Depending on what train line you take, you might be able to work out which areas of your train will be the least crowded. For myself, most people board the train at the front, back and very centre, as that’s where the transfer exists are. However, if you can calculate the carriages in between each of those sections, I’ve often found them to be a tad less on the human horde side of things. Also, try to park yourself in that little corner nook between the door and the seats – you can lean against the side of the seat then and get a blast of fresh (-ish) air at train stops. A post shared by Adrian (@adrianfoo) on Nov 2, 2016 at 9:35pm PDT 2. Make a silent friend …continue reading