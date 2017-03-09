Are you above average at Japanese?

Source: city-cost.com For all of you worried about your Japanese language skills, don’t worry too much. Apparently even native Japanese aren’t all that great at Japanese tests. My daughters who are in 2nd and 3rd grade came back yesterday with their national test scores. It gives a lovely bar graph, so they can see where they line up on the national average. Ignoring the fact that my 3rd grader received a 14 percent on her “kokugo” (Japanese) portion of the test, even other Japanese kids don’t seem to be doing too hot. The national average is 57%! That’s just barely above half of the questions correct. This wouldn’t be considered a passing grade in the states.So if you are still struggling with the JLPT, know that the struggle is real! Even for kids growing up with the language. …continue reading