Never miss a freebie! Sign up for our weekly events newsletter.

Japan Local (Furusato) Food Festival (Mar 11-12): Eat your way around Japan at this food festival specializing in local (furusato) dishes. Free entry and it takes place right by Yoyogi Park, so order your fare and, bam, have yourself a picnic.

Nerd Nite: science X theatre (Mar 11-12): See science and theatre fuse together in a bold experiment put on by Yokohama Theatre Group and Nerd Nite Tokyo. A unique and fascinating show will emerge from discussions between scientists and theatre teams, who have one week to create their plays, blending fact and fiction. The scientific presentations will precede each play when they are performed on March 11 and 12. Advances tickets are

The post Cheapo Weekend for Mar 11-12: A Fiery, Foodie, Artsy Weekend appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo.

…continue reading