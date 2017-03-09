'Eikaiwa trauma' and why students give up studying English

Source: city-cost.com “Don’t you want to graduate from ‘fashion’ eikaiwa? Strategies for ridding yourself of ‘eikaiwa’ trauma.”*eikaiwa / 英会話 – English conversation (often referring to an English conversation school)So reads this expat’s best efforts to translate a recent press release that seems to be pointing Japanese English-language learners towards digital learning devices they will help them achieve fluency. Here’s the Japanese original …“ファッション英会話”もう卒業しない？「英会話トラウマ」脱却大作戦!!There are a number of questions that jump out immediately, not least, What on earth is a ‘fashion eikaiwa’? It sounds to me like the kind of empty sloganing that eikaiwa teachers up and down Japan are forced to smile about as they try and get through a demo lesson. We can breath a sigh of relief though. Turns out ‘fashion eikaiwa7 refers to the ‘fad’, if you will, among many Japanese to try and learn English simply because it (the ability to speak English) sounds cool, without seriously understanding the weight of the endeavor. The eyes are drawn next to the phrase ‘eikaiwa trauma’. Now, I dare say there are a few of us out there who’ve had more than their fair share of this … if what this is referring to is the institution of the ‘eikaiwa’; those seats of learning in which students get a handle on conversing in English. It doesn’t appear to be this though. At leat not entirely. Again, this is pointed more towards the intangible, English conversation.All of this is leading us into the results of a survey conducted by marketing company Trenders. In February this year they surveyed some 400 + locals in their 20s to 40s about studying English conversation. When asked if respondents had to experience of giving up studying English prematurely, some 40% replied in the affirmative. That 40% then went on …continue reading