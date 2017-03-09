Hanami with kids at a farm in rural Saitama

Source: city-cost.com My criteria for “hanami” or cherry blossom viewing is very different since I had kids, especially with four of them all born within five years of each other. In order for it to be a pleasant day for all involved we always chose locations that have something to offer everyone in the family. Enomoto Farm is one such place. Located in rural Ageo, the farm is worth a visit in itself, if not for the farm experience, for the delicious and acclaimed ice-cream. During springtime the cherry blossoms are an added bonus. Another attraction of the farm is that it doesn’t have to cost a yennie. If you are on a budget and can avoid buying the ice-cream you don’t have to put your hand in your pocket to play here. The main courtyard, at the front of the famous ice-cream shop, is home to dozens of push along rides. All free to use. There are some animals in the courtyard that you can view and you can go into one cow shed too, all for free. There are a few benches and a couple of picnic tables you can sit at while your kids play. There is also an expansive green area where you can picnic at the back of the farm. Near the green area there is a barbecue area (which does cost money) with some free play equipment kids can use. I love this little playground as it reminds me of make-shift playgrounds in Ireland, when I was growing up. They have tractor tyres as swings, a flying fox made out of wire and an old tractor the kids can muck around on. If you are your family cycle, this farm is very welcoming to and very popular with cyclists. They have some cycle …continue reading