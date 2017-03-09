|
Source: Japan Cheapo
What makes Japan so amazing to travel in is the variety; with every new prefecture, city or village you find something unique. Consisting of 47 prefectures—including 43 traditional prefectures, two urban prefectures (Osaka and Kyoto), one territory (Hokkaido) and the Metropolis of Tokyo—Japan has a lot of ground to cover, and a lot of surprises to unearth. If you’re thinking of venturing outside of the obvious, here are some highlights to help you pick your prefecture!
The post Japan by Prefecture: The Shikoku Region appeared first on Japan Cheapo.