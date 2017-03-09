Japan by Prefecture: The Shikoku Region

Source: Japan Cheapo What makes Japan so amazing to travel in is the variety; with every new prefecture, city or village you find something unique. Consisting of 47 prefectures—including 43 traditional prefectures, two urban prefectures (Osaka and Kyoto), one territory (Hokkaido) and the Metropolis of Tokyo—Japan has a lot of ground to cover, and a lot of surprises to unearth. If you’re thinking of venturing outside of the obvious, here are some highlights to help you pick your prefecture!

We've divided them by region, with this part covering the smallest island of Japan: Shikoku. With only four prefectures, it is famous for a special pilgrimage which features 88 temples associated with Buddhist monk Kukai. The island is filled with natural wonder