Kindergarten scandal shows Japan’s nationalist far-right out of touch

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Ernils Larsson, Uppsala University Over the last few weeks, the educational institution Moritomo Gakuen has become the source of much controversy in Japan. The connection between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie to a soon-to-open primary school in Osaka has again reminded the Japanese public of the behind-the-scenes workings of nationalist lobby group Nippon Kaigi. The construction site for an elementary school of Moritomo Gakuen, an educational institution, is seen in Toyonaka, Osaka, Japan, 18 February, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo). On 17 February Japanese newspapers reported that the headmaster of Tsukamoto kindergarten in Osaka, Yasunori Kagoike, had been distributing pamphlets to parents denigrating the 'evil thoughts' of resident Koreans and Chinese. Kagoike was eventually forced to apologise publicly for his remarks, claiming that while the constitution guaranteed the freedom of religion, this did not excuse his use of 'vulgar expressions'. One of these 'vulgar expressions' was the term 'shina-jin' to refer to Chinese — a term harkening back to Japan's colonial past and today considered derogatory by most Chinese and the Japanese public. That Kagoike would use such language is hardly surprising. Tsukamoto kindergarten is famous in Japan for its daily readings of the Imperial Rescript on Education. The rescript, originally declared by the Meiji emperor in 1890 and read in all schools until 1945, establishes how a loyal imperial subject is to act in …continue reading