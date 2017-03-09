Lifting global free trade from the ‘noodle bowl’

Author: Shen Minghui, CASS

Free trade agreements (FTAs) in East Asia have proliferated rapidly in the past two decades. By the end of February 2016, there were 133 FTAs in East Asia, of which 79 were signed and in effect. Economic integration in the region has been driven mainly by market forces since before 1990s and strengthened by a number of institutional initiatives since then. With the US-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the background, ASEAN initiated the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in 2012. RCEP now offers a major framework within which to integrate the region’s economies.

A child eating instant noodles at Zhengzhou Railway Station in Henan province, China. RCEP is designed to offer a wholesome trade menu by avoiding a proliferation of complex free trade agreements. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee).

ASEAN has been a pioneer of regional FTAs in East Asia. By insisting on the principle of ‘ASEAN centrality’, the grouping has gradually upgraded its own association from a free trade arrangement to an economic community with more comprehensive economic liberalisation targets. At the same time, it has developed FTAs with other partners in East Asia based on the ‘ASEAN+1′ formula.

FTAs in East Asia have developed rapidly in terms of quantity, but most of them embody a low degree of liberalisation. Although traditional