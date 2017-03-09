Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 47 Impression

On this episode, the Cataclysm King begins to cleanse the world. Meanwhile, Arima and Benio tries to do something.

Man, the finale is getting very intense and dark. Also I still find it surprising that Abe no Seimei is the main true antagonist and schemed everything from the beginning. But, Abe no Seimei revealed some events that weren’t in his full control which is interesting. Other than that, I hope Benio can somehow stop the cleansing and bring Rokuro back. Now what’s going to happen next? Overall, another filler but it fills in more of the important story details.

Conclusion: Another filler but it fills in more of the important story details.