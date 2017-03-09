Top 12 Sakura-Flavored Sweets & Drinks For 2017

Source: savvytokyo.com Andaz Sakura Macaron The queen of all macarons and the treat that makes you wish it was sakura season all-year-round. The perfect combination of rich sakura filling with white chocolate. Beautifully decorated with pickled sakura on top. ¥1,200 for three. Buy at Andaz Toranomon Hills. More Info Lupicia Spring Tea Set Tea brand Lupicia’s signature spring Petit Tin 3 items Tea Bag set combines three mini tins of Sakura&Berry, Sakura Vert and Sakura — the perfect tea flavors for the season. All tins can be purchased separately, too. Buy at all Lupicia Jiyugaoka flagship store and other locations. ¥1,730. More Info Sakura Mont Blanc & Verrine Japanese patisserie & restaurant Kihanchi offers two unique sakura season-limited sweets: Sakura Mont Blanc (¥584), a mild combination of white beans paste with cherry blossom-flavored butter cream, and the Sakura Verrine (¥562): three layers of pistachio, cherry mousse and sakura jelly. Buy at Kihachi Atre Ebisu (3F) and other locations. Until April 25. More Info Salame di Cioccolato Sakura The perfect addition to the table if you’re having guests over. This “salami” is made of chocolate, marshmallow, pecan and hazelnuts. Buy at Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Fiorentina Pastry Boutique. ¥1,800. More Info Starbucks Sakura Blossom Cream Frappuccino & Latte These two only-in-Japan drinks are a savoring combination of white bean jam, condensed milk, sakura blossoms and leaves, shaved chocolate flakes and roasted mochi rice pink balls. Sakura Blossom Cream Latte (¥430-¥550). Sakura Blossom Cream Frappuccino with Crispy Swirl (¥570-¥650). Buy at every Starbucks in town until March 14. …continue reading …continue reading