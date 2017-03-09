Traveling Japan through Art, Design & Architecture

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) head office has published a new website and pocket guide highlighting creatively designed spaces across the length and breadth of Japan.

Get off the beaten path and onto a more creative trajectory by planning your trip to Japan around art, design, and architectural experiences. Featuring 99 unique locations covering every region in the country, you’ll be able to easily put a trip together or enhance your current plans. Comments by architects and designers, and feature essays by writer Roland Hagenberg provide additional insights.

99+1 JAPAN: Traveling through art, design, & architecture is a publication borne out of our love for integrating creative experiences with travel. The “+1” for any trip in Japan is the unexpected location that makes the trip extra special, from a backstreet bookstore to a mountain hike into inspiring scenery. What’s your +1?

Click here to view or download the booklet in PDF form.

The website also features two Australia-based tour operators who specialise in art and design tours, and includes their recommendations for which spots to visit.

InsideJapan Tours

Established in 2000, InsideJapan Tours is a market-leading Japan travel specialist, offering unique group tours, custom designed trips and memorable cultural experiences throughout Japan. Created to showcase 17 art and design sites, InsideJapan’s ‘Art & the Seto Inland Sea’ itinerary is true to the company’s signature “get beneath the surface” style of travel, offering art-curious travellers the chance to discover a whole lot more of Japan’s artistic diversity and intrigue.

Robert Day Travel

Robert Day Travel offers specialized small group tours of Japan Tours focusing on Architecture, Art and Design. Robert is an Architect who has lived and worked in Japan and taps into his personal network of architects, artists and craftspeople throughout Japan to ensure that every Japan Tour is a unique and memorable travel experience in Japanese …continue reading