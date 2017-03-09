Withdrawing Cash from a Japanese ATM with a Foreign Credit Card

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Japan is sometimes called the Galapagos Islands of technology—a place where some systems evolve at a leisurely turtle-like pace compared to everywhere else in the world. One area in which this is quite apparent, is bank ATMs. While most ATMs you come across will straight out reject your card, if you know where to look, getting a cash advance or withdrawing with a debit card should not be a challenge.

Seven Bank ATMs

Most commonly found in 7-Eleven convenience stores, 7 Bank ATMs are one of the most reliable places to get out cash with your non-Japanese credit or debit card. One thing to be aware of is that there is a daily limit on the amount you can withdraw on your credit card of ¥100,000. Another is that services may be un