﻿Review: A Very Long Hill

A Very Long Hill is a short and very readable book on investing written by a teenage girl and her father.

I first came across Maya Peterson when I saw her blog and this remarkable talk she gave at her school.

Then I picked up her book and to my surprise actually enjoyed it very much. It’s fairly short, but covers a lot about investing and choosing stocks. Maya seems to be a big fan of Warren Buffett’s (the title is from one of his famous quotes) and she recommends following in his footsteps (choose quality companies).

There is nothing new or groundbreaking here, but it’s a fun and easy read, and might be good for a teenager.

​Check out her talk below:

​