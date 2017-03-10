An Australia–Indonesia FTA is only for the patient

Author: Hal Hill, Arianto Patunru and Budy Resosudarmo, ANU

The sometimes rocky Australia–Indonesia relations have been given a major shot in the arm with the recent meetings between Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Australia’s relations with Indonesia are complex, broad-ranging and arguably more challenging than any of Australia’s other major bilateral relationships. As in this case, when leaders meet and develop rapport, it sends a signal to the rest of the government, and the broader community, not only that the relationship matters but that it’s time to develop practical new initiatives to strengthen ties.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) listens to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during their joint press conference in Sydney, Australia, 26 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed).

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) listens to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during their joint press conference in Sydney, Australia, 26 February 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Reed).

One such practical initiative is a renewed commitment to finalise the Indonesia–Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IACEPA). As a goodwill gesture to get the ball rolling, at the earlier weekend meeting the countries’ trade ministers announced some minor but symbolic concessions: pesticides and insecticides on the Australian side, sugar and beef from Indonesia.

IACEPA has been in the works for over a decade. The obvious questions are, will it be delivered this time and, if so, will it have any substance?

The first point to note is that we need to take the long view of this relationship. Despite great differences, Australia and Indonesia are …continue reading