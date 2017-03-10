Cool Japan : Transportation

Source: city-cost.com The ease of transportation in this country is astounding. Always on time. You can get to just about any place you desire. You can also ride just about any form of transportation you can think of. It really is amazing. When I was growing up, the first time I ever rode a train was at Dollywood when I was three years old. There are pictures of me on a little trolley train from our family vacation. I can actually remember sitting in my dad’s arms, so ecstatic to be on a train. However, my first time riding a real train for the purpose of traveling, transporting me to a new place and not just back to an entrance gate, was in university. I rode that train for four days, arriving two days after I had been scheduled to arrive. Two extra days is a long time to be on a train. I was much less ecstatic to be on the train after that. However my interest peaked again a year later when I arrived fresh off a plane in the land of the rising sun. I would spend the next year of my study abroad traveling around, using the train daily to get to class, and also taking various forms of transportation I only dreamed about as a little kid.Japan’s amazing precision when it comes to trains arriving and departing on time boggled my American mind. After that lonely train ride I had taken the previous year, I couldn’t understand why the Amtrak train system could be so flippin awful if the Japanese train network could run so smoothly even though there are far more transfers, connections and just general muck about through city areas and traffic. Sure there is the occasional accident or delay from weather, but there are …continue reading