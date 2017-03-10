Hanami in Japan 2017: The most popular hanami spots across Japan

Source: city-cost.com So here we find ourselves again at the cusp of that most Japanese of seasons,hanami (花見); the act of sitting under, or as near as possible to, cherry blossom trees whilst getting imbibed and chowing down on some B-grade grub. In our post abouthanami in Japan for last season we already stated that this is ground that has been about as well covered as any conceivable ground space at Ueno Park peak season. To that effect we attempted to bring you the voice of the locals, and what they see as the best places to enjoy the cherry blossom. So, we’re doing the same for hanami in Japan 2017!! Again, the people over at Walker+ have compiled lists of the most popular hanami spots up and down Japan, which we attempt to translate and bring to you here.We start this breakdown of cherry blossom spots in the North, Hokkaido, working our way south as far as Kyushu. We were honest in our intentions to list some hanami spots in Okinawa, but it turns out they didn’t make any of the top 10s. For each region we list the spot name, the prefecture, and the estimated dates of blooming. Lists are ordered in ‘popularity’ rank. You’ll perhaps notice the gaping absence of Tokyo is this piece. We wrote a separate on about hanami spots in the capital, which you can read here: The best places for cherry blossom & ‘hanami’ in and around Tokyo.HokkaidoThe latest of the cherry blossom bloomers. Things don’t get going in Hokkaido until the end of April, so you’ve plenty of time to go yet. The hanami in this part of Japan can continue into late May.Goryōkaku KōenHakodate-shiend of April – early MayShizunai Nijukken RoadHidaka Districtearly to mid MayMasaki KōenMasaki DistrictApril 28 – May 20Noboribetsu Onsen Sakura …continue reading