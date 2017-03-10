Meiji Jingu: Where Japanese Spirit Meets Western Knowledge

Source: Tokyo Cheapo Surrounded by cedar forests and beautiful gardens, Meiji Jingu has an austere grandeur that serves as the perfect escape from the crowds as well as an intriguing history of welcoming the West.

Founded in 1920 to commemorate Emperor Meiji and his wife Empress Honten, it is now the most visited religious site in Japan, drawing crowds of up to a million on special occasions.What gives Meiji its charm, however, is the dedication to the philosophy of the Emperor it commemorates: the harmony of Japanese spirit and Western knowledge. Having presided over the opening of Japan's borders to the world and being a staunch supporter of industry and development, Emperor Meiji left a strong legacy and helped create the Japan of today.