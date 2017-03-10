Modi means business in India’s latest budget

Author: Rajiv Kumar, Pahle India Foundation

Everyone agrees that the budget is a political exercise, albeit couched in economic and financial terms. It was widely believed that the 2017–18 Indian budget would see fiscal profligacy to help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) make a good showing in the upcoming elections in five states. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley need to be commended for not succumbing to these temptations.

A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he stands outside his restaurant in New Delhi, India, 29 February 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-400×255.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-400×255.jpg” title=”A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he stands outside his restaurant in New Delhi, India, 29 February 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-400×255.jpg” alt=”A street side restaurant owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes as he stands outside his restaurant in New Delhi, India, 29 February 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi).” width=”400″ height=”255″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-400×255.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-150×96.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-768×490.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-300×191.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-250×160.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/RTS8JNE-100×64.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

Modi and Jaitley have unequivocally shown that they will not cede even an inch of the ‘left of centre space’ to their political opponents. This budget carefully follows the trend in the previous three budgets of retaining and, where possible, expanding allocations for public welfare schemes.

These transfer payments and subsidies are necessary for achieving equity and welfare in a poor, predominantly market-based economy. But it is critical that these transfer payments are done with minimal leakages. Modi’s focus on improving the delivery of these subsidies is reflected in his oft cited example of ‘neem coating‘ urea fertilisers.

By unabashedly proving its pro-poor credentials, Modi has ensured that he will not be electorally hurt by the emotive charge of being a ‘<a target=_blank …continue reading