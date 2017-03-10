White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Source: savvytokyo.com White Day, the unofficial and purely commercial sister holiday of Valentine’s Day in Japan, strategically falls on March 14th each year. It’s the day on which those lucky guys that were given gifts on Valentine’s Day a month earlier give gifts back to the women that may have slaved over their handmade treats for hours. It’s also a decisive day for couples — will your Japanese man choose the perfect gift for you? And will your relationship bloom along with the sakura or vanish with the plums? The Commercial Origins of White Day Valentine’s Day came to Japan in the 1960s and has been celebrated in much the same way ever since, but it wasn’t until the late 1970s that men were clued in to the need to repay these sugary gifts with something of equal or greater value. The National Confectionary Industry Association in Japan and Ishimura Manseido, a sweet company based out of Fukuoka, are said to have been the starting points of Marshmallow Day, or what eventually evolved into White Day. Yes, the original ‘it’ gift was a marshmallow treat — and that is one of the reasons why it’s called White Day. According to some older friends of mine who were living it up during the Bubble era, White Day changed from just being about sweets from giving jewelry — and particularly diamond engagement rings on this day. The National Confectionary Industry Association in Japan and Ishimura Manseido […], are said to have been the starting points of Marshmallow Day, or what eventually evolved into White Day. What to Expect in Return On White Day men are expected to give a gift that is about sanbai gaeshi (‘tripled return’) in value — something that is worth at least three times the value of the original gift they received on V …continue reading