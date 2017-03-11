7 Crazy Japanese Superstitions (that might offend)

Source: city-cost.com I’m sure we’ve all been guilty of some cultural faux pas or other. Whether it’s not saying ‘God bless you’ after someone sneezing, opening an umbrella indoors, or unknowingly using bad table manners, we’ve all done something to make others uncomfortable.And in Japan, there are many cultural faux pas that you have to be careful of. Now, while some of them come from standard etiquette (like eating on the train is a no-no), there are those that are based in superstition. So, after learning about some of these the hard way, I’ve decided to make a list of superstitions that you should be careful of when coming to Japan.Of course, there are plenty of other strange beliefs (such as covering up your bellybutton during a storm), but the ones below generally cover superstitions that you have to remember not to break.Once in a while little diddys get stuck in your head. And you can’t help but whistle them. But at night in Japan? Don’t do it. I learnt this one the hard way… and after being almost tackled by my Japanese friend, she explained why:Just like in the Nigerian culture, whistling at night in Japan is believed to attract snakes. Snakes that will come to bite and attack you. However, this is not the only fear that the Japanese have about whistling at night. In certain areas, some people believe that whistling will also attract robbers or kidnapping tengu (demons).As an English teacher, this superstition almost caught me out. Of course red ink in general is not illegal or scary, but it is specifically writing names in this particular hue that can get you into trouble.This is because of the belief that writing a person’s name in red ink will cut their lives short. But where does this superstition stem …continue reading