Can Myanmar’s garment industry deliver decent jobs?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Martje Theuws and Pauline Overeem, SOMO Myanmar was ruled by a military junta for 50 years. After such a long period of economic isolation, foreign investment is now booming as economic sanctions have been lifted following Myanmar’s first steps towards democracy. The export-oriented garment industry is benefiting from these new opportunities and is expanding at a rapid rate. Lured by low labour costs and favourable trading conditions, international brands and retailers including H&M and Primark are increasingly sourcing their products from Myanmar. Asian garment manufacturers are setting up shop in Myanmar. Over the course of a few years, the number of garment factories nearly tripled. The Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association estimates that the current 350,000 garment workers will have increased to 1.5 million workers by 2024. In the recently published report ‘The Myanmar Dilemma‘, the Netherlands Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations describes human rights and labour rights issues in the Myanmar garment industry. Working together with two Myanmar NGOs, Action Labor Rights and Labour Rights Defenders and Promoters, 400 workers from 12 factories and a wide range of stakeholders were interviewed. The rush to invest in Myanmar is fraught with perils. While small steps have been taken towards societal reform, great problems remain. The rule of law is not adequately upheld. The army continues to exert power over society and aggressively fight ethnic groups in several parts of the country. Military and former military land owners profit from the development of industrial parks and factories. Villages have been evicted to make way for industrial parks and special economic zones without consultation or adequate compensation. For more than 50 years, independent trade unions were prohibited, strikes were banned and any form of dissent was violently suppressed. Trade unionists, human rights defenders and members of the opposition were detained …continue reading