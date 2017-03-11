Destroyed by the Tsunami, JR Onagawa Station is Rebuilt by Shigeru Ban and Hiroshi Senju

the new Onagawa train station

On March 11, 2011, a powerful tsunami triggered by the Tohoku Earthquake swept away Onagawa Station and the train tracks on the Ishinomaki Line. Six years later, the new station is a symbol of pride for local citizens.

The new Onagawa Station opened in 2015 and was built on elevated land roughly 150 m (500 ft) inland from where it previously stood closer to the water. The 3-story structure was designed by architect Shigeru Ban, who also contributed his designs to temporary housing structures nearby in the wake of the tsunami.

sustainable materials like paper tubes and wood were heavily incorporated into the station

Prior to the earthquake there was a public hot spring situated next to the train station. It was a beloved spot where locals would come to bathe, eat dinner nearby, and then come back for one more soak before returning home to sleep. Ban incorporated this bathhouse into the design for the station, allowing for the entire 2nd floor to be dedicated to the hot spring. Now, you can visit Onagawa Yupo’po as soon as you get off the train.

Hiroshi Senju’s ceramic tile murals

Hiroshi Senju's ceramic tile murals