“The Crusher Boss” by Ichiyo Matsuzaki/Reviewed by Kaori Shoji

Source: Japan Subculture Research Center Times to lean in and times to run away For those of us living and working in Japan, it’s tempting to think that the soul-crushing boss is a phenomenon unique to the archipelago. Certainly, there’s a better chance of meeting one of these insensitive, abusive, anachronistic, stuck-in-the-Showa-era-mindset men (because they’re always male) in corporate management positions than in say, New Zealand or Italy. Actually though, the soul-crusher boss can be found in the farthest reaches of the globe. And why go that far? We have only to turn on the news to catch up with the biggest soul crusher now in business: the current US President. However, according to Dr. Ichiyo Matsuzaki who specializes in workplace depression and mental stress, and coined the phrase “Kurasshaa Jyoushi (Crusher Boss),” this monster carries a Japanese passport. Earlier this year, Dr. Matsuzaki came out with his latest book on that very subject “Kurasshaa Jyoushi – Heikide Bukawo Oitsumeru Hitotachi (The Crusher Boss – People Who Think Nothing of Driving Their Underlings Crazy”) and it’s a spine-chilling account of how some Japanese bosses literally choke the life out of their subordinates and view the deed as a badge of honor. The book kicks off with an incident that happened when Dr. Matsuzaki was invited to advise a group of executives from a major ad agency, on solving problems of mental health and overwork within their company. Dr. Matsuzaki and his team went into the meeting armed with data and solutions but received a frigid welcome. Minutes into his presentation, Dr. Matsuzaki was then asked to pack up and leave as quickly as possible. “One executive came right out and said he had gotten to his current position by destroying 5 of his men and he was proud of it,” writes Dr, Matsuzaki in his book. “One …continue reading